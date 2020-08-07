Left Menu
Development News Edition

None will be spared: Amarinder to hooch victims' families

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday met families of the hooch tragedy victims in Tarn Taran district and said it was not an accident but "murder", for which the culprits will be given strict punishment.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:03 IST
None will be spared: Amarinder to hooch victims' families

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday met families of the hooch tragedy victims in Tarn Taran district and said it was not an accident but "murder", for which the culprits will be given strict punishment. The chief minister said properties of those responsible for the “unpardonable act” will also be confiscated.

Singh said the death toll in the tragedy has risen to 121 with eight more people succumbing to spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, taking the fatality count in the district to 92, while 15 have died in Amritsar and 14 in Gurdaspur. "No one involved will be spared. Whoever is involved will be given strict punishment as per law," he said while addressing families of the victims.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, announced an increase in the compensation from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh to those who survived the tragedy, but lost their eyesight. Singh also assessed the action taken in the case so far.

Addressing the families, Singh said the hooch tragedy was "man-made". "This is not an accident, but murder. Because when someone makes such a thing (illicit liquor), he knows well that it can be fatal and people will die. Therefore, as far as I am concerned, he is a murderer," Singh said.

"Those who have made this and who know people will die should be tried for murder. Those who do such things should be behind bars" he said, adding that many families have lost their sole breadwinner in the tragedy. "It's hard to believe how people can even think of making such things (illicit liquor) and not even have fear of God," he said. Handing over a cheque of Rs 2.92 crore for 92 victim families of Tarn Taran to the deputy commissioner, Amarinder Singh said anyone responsible, however affluent he might be, will not be spared at any cost. The chief minister said the investigation into the case is already underway and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta has been directed to expedite it.

The chief minister said to ensure that the culprits get exemplary punishment, special prosecution teams will be deputed to vigorously pursue these cases. He reiterated his government's commitment to stand by the victim families in this hour of grief by providing jobs, education and other social security benefits to them.

Earlier, Singh told reporters that the opposition parties were playing politics over the tragedy. "Politics is being played even when investigations have just started," he said when asked about the Opposition taking names of some members from the ruling Congress in connection with the tragedy.

Earlier in his address, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar hit out at the SAD-BJP alliance for allegedly nurturing the liquor mafia “which ultimately led to the tragedy of such a magnitude”. Jakhar said the tragedy was an outcome of criminal negligence and merits exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of this crime.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-League One and League Two clubs approve salary caps

League One and League Two clubs, representing the third and fourth tiers of English football, have voted in favour of introducing salary caps for their squads, the English Football League EFL said in a statement on Friday. League One clubs ...

England's white-ball tour to India postponed until early 2021

England mens white-ball tour to India has been postponed until early 2021, announced Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Friday. The tour was originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early Octob...

Regulations on choppers 'very restrictive', make their operation unviable at times: Aviation Secy

The regulations governing civilian helicopters in India are very restrictive and they make operation unviable at times, said Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola on Friday, adding that the government is working to ease these regulations so ...

Birla Corporation Q1 net profit falls 53pc to Rs 66 crore

MP Birla groups flagship company Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a 53 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 66 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. It had posted a net profit of Rs 141 crore in the year-ago period, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020