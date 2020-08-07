Ensure adequate manpower in COVID-19 hospital: AINRC chief

Left Menu
Former Chief Minister of Puducherry and AINRC leader N Rangasamyon Friday urged the government to ensure that the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital has sufficient doctors, nurses and sanitary workers to fight COVID-19.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:16 IST
Former Chief Minister of Puducherry and AINRC leader N Rangasamyon Friday urged the government to ensure that the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital has sufficient doctors, nurses and sanitary workers to fight COVID-19. Rangasamy, who is also Opposition Leader in the territorial Assembly, in a statement, said the government-run hospital, which is designated as COVID-19 facility, should have adequate manpower as there has been an unabated rise in the virus cases.

"Presently, the number of sanitary workers is not enough and there are frequent complaints of lack of hygiene," he said. The former Chief Minister further said the food supplied to patients should be nutritious.

With the pandemic having shattered the source of livelihood for a large chunk of population, he said, the government should provide a relief of Rs 5,000 to every family covered under the public distribution system. AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbalagan said the the government should appoint on a war-footing specialists to take care of patients with acute coronary ailment, kidney trouble and other diseases.

Want of specialists in the government hospital has been worsening the situation and taking a toll on lives, he said. In a statement, he appealed to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayansamy to jointly approach the centrally administered JIPMER here to provide care to critically ill patients seeking treatment.

