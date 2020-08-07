Sri Lankan gangster underwent nose job:police

Amid efforts to establish the identity of Sri Lankan gangster Angode Lokka, who died last month in the city, it has come to light that he had undergone plastic surgery on his nose on the pretext of acting in movies, police said on Friday. According to police sources, the surgery was performed in a city hospital in February on the request that he wanted to act in films and correct the nose by making it bigger in appearance.

Lokka was in the hospital for four days and it was evident after going through the old and new photographs, the sources said. The gangster, who was staying here under the fake identity of Pradeep Singh by forged Aadhaar Card, died following cardiac arrest on July 3 and after post-mortem, the body was taken to Madurai and cremated.

Three people, including a Madurai-based advocate, Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneshwaran and Sri Lankan woman, Amani Thanji, were arrested in connection with the case, for allegedly assisting Lokka by forging the documents to get him the Aadhaar card. CBCID, which is investigating the case by forming seven special teams, has sent his viscera to Chennai for DNA testing,reports of which were expected in another couple of days.

The agency is also investigating whether the case has any links with the LTTE. Research and Analysis Wing sleuths had discussions with CBCID senior officials in the case, since Interpol had issued a red corner notice, a global arrest warrant, against Lokka.