Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi appointed UPSC chairman

Educationist Pradeep Kumar Joshi was on Friday appointed the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the civil services examination to select the country's bureaucrats and diplomats, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:21 IST
Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi appointed UPSC chairman
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Educationist Pradeep Kumar Joshi was on Friday appointed the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the civil services examination to select the country's bureaucrats and diplomats, officials said. Joshi is currently a member in the Commission.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Arvind Saxena, the outgoing chairman of the UPSC, according to an official statement. Joshi joined the Commission as its member on May 12, 2015.

Prior to joining the Commission, he was the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, the statement issued by the UPSC said. He also served as the Director of National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) here, it said. "In his illustrious academic career, Prof Joshi taught more than 28 years at post-graduation level and held many important positions in various policy making, academic and administrative bodies," the statement said. A specialist in the field of financial management, Prof Joshi has published and presented research papers in several national and international conferences and seminars, it added.

His tenure as the chairman of the UPSC will be till May 12, 2021, an official said. With his appointment as the chairman, there is a vacancy of a member in the UPSC. At present, Bhim Sain Bassi, Air Marshal A S Bhonsle (retired), Sujata Mehta, Manoj Soni, Smita Nagaraj, M Sathiyavathy, Bharat Bhushan Vyas, T C A Anant and Rajiv Nayan Choubey are members of the UPSC.

The commission conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to dip on slowing job growth, U.S.-China tensions

The SP 500 was set to pull back from near six-month highs on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.The Labor Departme...

Nepal coronavirus death toll rises to 70

Nepal on Friday reported five more deaths from COVID-19 and 464 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys toll to 70 and total infections to 22,214. Dr Jageshwar Gautam, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population MoHP, said ...

BJP, Cong question each other over their alleged China links

The BJP and the Congress on Friday targeted each other over their alleged connections with China and its firms, with the ruling party president J P Nadda seizing on Supreme Courts observations on a matter to launch a fresh attack on the opp...

US Domestic News Roundup: New York sues to break up NRA; Trailing in election polls, Trump says rival Biden opposes God and guns and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Explainer Trump wants to bypass U.S. coronavirus aid talks with executive order. Can heWith congressional Democrats and White House negotiators so far unable to agree on a deal to sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020