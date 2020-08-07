Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh looks to cut future coal use as costs rise

FOSSIL FUEL SWITCH If Bangladesh reduces its plans for coal power, it is likely to focus instead on importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a cleaner and more affordable option, Hossain said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:11 IST
Bangladesh looks to cut future coal use as costs rise

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Aug 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh plans to review the number of coal-based power plants it hopes to build, with an eye to reducing its dependence on coal as costs for the fuel rise and power demand grows more slowly than expected, a government official said on Friday.

About 3% of the country’s power currently comes from coal, but plans to build 29 new coal-fired power plants in the next two decades would boost that to 35%. But officials now say they may rethink their stategy as the country prepares its next energy plan later this year.

"In 2009 our plan was dominated by coal as it was cheap and we needed other sources of energy apart from gas. But it's not cheap anymore and our energy demand hasn't grown as expected," said Mohammad Hossain, head of Power Cell, a technical arm of the energy ministry. "It's also not good for the environment. Because of all this we may have to review our coal projects and reduce our dependency on them," he said.

More than half of the projects are still in planning stages and "can be reviewed if required", he added. Climate change activists say that building new coal power stations is incompatible with achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit planetary heating - and could put the low-lying country at increasing risk from serious climate impacts.

Under the 2015 Paris accord, about 200 countries agreed to slash emissions to keep global temperature increases "well below" 2 degrees Celsius. But the planet has already warmed more than 1 degree Celsius, and is on track for at least 3.5C of warming as emissions continue to rise around the globe, scientists say.

Ongoing floods in Bangladesh have killed at least 41 people and affected more than a million this year. The country is often included on lists of the nations most at risk from the impacts of rising global temperatures, from more extreme storms to floods and rising sea levels.

Experts say the floods this year have lingered for an unusually long time. They fear the impact may be particularly severe due to job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. FOSSIL FUEL SWITCH

If Bangladesh reduces its plans for coal power, it is likely to focus instead on importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a cleaner and more affordable option, Hossain said. Clean energy advocates praised the potential shift but also urged the government to focus more on renewable sources of power, such as solar and wind, rather than depending too heavily on gas.

"If we go from coal to gas, it's like jumping from one frypan to another. Both are fossil fuels and it won't have a big impact on carbon emissions," said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association. "Our government has committed to ensure that 10% of our energy comes from renewable sources (but) we have just reached 3%. We need to focus more on this," she added.

Simon Nicholas from the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis agreed the shift away from coal was a good step but said any future increase in gas prices could put a big economic burden on Bangladesh. "Bangladesh should maximise renewable energy development as far as possible in order to benefit from the lowest-cost power generation and avoid dependence on fossil fuel imports," he said.

Bangladeshi energy expert Mohammad Tamim however, said that the country doesn't yet have the facilities, such as a smart grid, to depend solely on renewable energy. Using imported gas - a much cleaner fossil fuel - instead of coal would be a positive step, said Tamim, an administrator at Brac University specialised in petroleum engineering.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. surpasses 160,000 coronavirus deaths as school openings near

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 160,000 on Friday, nearly a quarter of the worlds total, according to a Reuters tally, as the country debates whether schools are ready to reopen their doors in the coming weeks. The countr...

Palermo sets example for the return of tour-level tennis

The only player who tested positive for the coronavirus was withdrawn from the tournament without ever setting foot at the venue. Another player was admonished for venturing outside the event bubble and posting a selfie on social media show...

Will hear victims' kin before passing order on Centre's plea for closure of Italian marines case: SC

The Supreme Court made clear to the Centre on Friday that it would not pass any order on the plea seeking closure of cases against two Italian marines, accused of killing two Indian fishermen, without hearing the victims families who should...

'Malaysia wants to send Zakir Naik to other place, but not many countries willing to accept him'

Malaysia was looking for a country except India to send Zakir Naik, but not many countries are willing to accept the controversial preacher, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has said. Naik, a 54-year-old radical Islamic preacher wante...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020