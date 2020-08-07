'Ram temple will be able to withstand natural calamities for thousand years'

A member of the trust overseeing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday said its structure will be earthquake resistant and withstand natural calamities for a thousand years. Addressing reporters at Ayodhya’s Karswakpuram, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said the foundation of its pillars will be deep as the bridges built on rivers, making the temple earthquake resistant. The temple will be strong enough to withstand nature calamities for a thousand years, he added

Rai said Larson and Turbo, the company tasked with construction of the temple, has told him that the plan of its foundation will be ready soon as it is in its final phase. “We will get the plan passed by the Ayodhya Development Authority after paying the due fee. We don’t want any exemption," he said. Champat Rai said the sculptures found during the digging and levelling of the land will be put on display at the temple. He also said the trust has so far around Rs 42 crore in its bank account and people are donating from Re 1 to Rs 1 crore. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Ayodhya for the “bhoomi pujan” of the temple on August 5. "In this time of crisis and amid criticism, the PM decided to visit Ayodhya and paid due respect to Ram Lalla by offering a 'saashtang pranaam,” he said. He said around 15 to 20 thousand seers in India had participated in the temple movement but it was not possible to invite them all. We were able to invite only 90 seers from outside Ayodhya, he said.