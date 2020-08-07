36-year-old COVID patient dies by suicide in Port Blair hospital

A 36-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, died by suicide on Friday, police said. The woman, a resident of Choldari village in South Andaman, was undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital in Port Blair after testing positive for COVID-19, they said.

Her body was found hanging in the toilet of the hospital, they added. Hospital sources said she was suffering from depression.