Jharkhand CM asks official to help international footballer making leaf plates for a living
After a journalist tweeted about the difficult conditions in which international footballer Sangeeta Soren was living, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asked the divisional commissioner to help her and said that his government would soon come up with a suitable sports policy.ANI | Dhanbad (Jharkhand) | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:28 IST
After a journalist tweeted about the difficult conditions in which international footballer Sangeeta Soren was living, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asked the divisional commissioner to help her and said that his government would soon come up with a suitable sports policy. Taking notice of Sangeeta's situation, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhanbad to provide necessary help to the footballer and her family.
"Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad, please provide daughter Sangeeta and her family all necessary government help, and inform them about the same. The government is committed to promoting sportspersons and will soon come to the public with policy and methodology," tweeted Soren, replying to a video of Sangeeta that was shared with him. Journalist Sohan Singh had tweeted on Thursday along with a video of Sangeeta, and tagged the Jharkhand Chief Minister. He said, "Sangeeta Soren, an international footballer from Baghmara in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, now has to make leaf plates (pattal) for an income. Sangeeta brought laurels to her state and country in many countries of Asia including Bhutan in 2018. But today no one can take care of them."
In the video, Sangeeta is seen requesting for government's help in order to sustain her family. (ANI)
