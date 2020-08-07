Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM asks official to help international footballer making leaf plates for a living

After a journalist tweeted about the difficult conditions in which international footballer Sangeeta Soren was living, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asked the divisional commissioner to help her and said that his government would soon come up with a suitable sports policy.

ANI | Dhanbad (Jharkhand) | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:28 IST
Jharkhand CM asks official to help international footballer making leaf plates for a living
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

After a journalist tweeted about the difficult conditions in which international footballer Sangeeta Soren was living, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asked the divisional commissioner to help her and said that his government would soon come up with a suitable sports policy. Taking notice of Sangeeta's situation, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhanbad to provide necessary help to the footballer and her family.

"Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad, please provide daughter Sangeeta and her family all necessary government help, and inform them about the same. The government is committed to promoting sportspersons and will soon come to the public with policy and methodology," tweeted Soren, replying to a video of Sangeeta that was shared with him. Journalist Sohan Singh had tweeted on Thursday along with a video of Sangeeta, and tagged the Jharkhand Chief Minister. He said, "Sangeeta Soren, an international footballer from Baghmara in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, now has to make leaf plates (pattal) for an income. Sangeeta brought laurels to her state and country in many countries of Asia including Bhutan in 2018. But today no one can take care of them."

In the video, Sangeeta is seen requesting for government's help in order to sustain her family. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

EDMC launches YouTube channel to reach out to masses

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the civic body of east Delhi on Friday launched a YouTube channel to widely reach out to the masses, officials said. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is leveraging the power of social media to connect with...

UK and Japan aim to strike outline trade deal this month

Britain and Japan have reached substantial agreement in most areas for a bilateral post-Brexit trade deal and will try to clinch a preliminary deal by the end of this month, top officials from both countries said on Friday.We agreed to acce...

AI Express plane overshoots runway, breaks into 2 pieces at Kozhikode airport

Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into two pieces after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening. The Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA said there were approximately 191 pe...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm NATION DEL108 AVI-PLANE-RUNWAY AI Express plane overshoots runway at Kozhikode airport New Delhi An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020