'Munsif Urdu' daily chief editor Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan passes away in Chicago

Editor-in-Chief of Urdu daily Munsif, Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan, passed away in the US following a heart attack. He was 80.

Khan, known for bringing in revolutionary changes in Urdu publications, flew to Chicago about a fortnight ago to meet his brother. He suffered a heart attack around 11.30 AM (US time) on Thursday and breathed his last, Munsif sources said on Friday.

He will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Chicago, they said. Khan, who ran a successful business in the US before returning to India, took over Munsif daily and brought drastic changes in its publication.

The staff were given good salaries when wages in Urdu media in the city were low, they said. The standard of Urdu newspapers in the city improved after he ventured into journalism, they added.

He was chairman of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society which runs several educational institutions. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other leaders condoled the death of Khan.

Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family, an official release said. Hailing Khans contributions to journalism, Naidu said Khans death is a great loss to the media and readers.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME