Dubai-Kozhikode AI Express flight breaks up into two while landing at Karipur airport

An Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke up into two while landing at the Karipur airport here tonight, police sources said. AIE sources told PTI that 184 passengers and crew were in the flight.

The flight -- IX 1344 -- landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm. An airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway.

Malappuram SP Abdul Kareem said there could be casualties. Rescue operations are progressing.

It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures for rescue and relief operations.