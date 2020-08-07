Haryana reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, no. of cases crosses 40,000-mark

Left Menu
Haryana reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, while 751 fresh cases took the infection tally in the state past the 40,000-mark, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:41 IST
Haryana reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, while 751 fresh cases took the infection tally in the state past the 40,000-mark, according to the health department's daily bulletin. While three deaths were reported from Rewari, two were recorded in Panipat and a fatality each was reported from Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 467 in Haryana, while the total number of cases in the state is 40,054. Faridabad reported 159 fresh cases, followed by Ambala (79), Fatehabad (63), Sonipat (60), Gurugram (54), Rewari (49), Rohtak (43), Palwal (41), Panipat (38) and Panchkula (30), according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 6,143, while 33,444 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. As of Friday, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 83.50 per cent in Haryana, while the rate of doubling of infections is 27 days.

