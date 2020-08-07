NIA chargesheets 8 members of global narco-terror gang over smuggling of heroin worth crores

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charged eight people of an International narco-terror gang, operating from Pakistan and Dubai, in connection with alleged smuggling of 500 kg heroin, worth about Rs 1,500 crore, through Gujarat sea route, officials said. In its charge sheet, the NIA said its probe showed that the heroin was brought in three trips from Pakistan through the sea route at Gujarat by the gang which was acting in conspiracy with Pakistani nationals, NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said.

All three consignments were clandestinely transported to Punjab, the officer said. One of the consignments of about 188 kilogram of heroin was caught by the special task force (STF) of Amritsar police, she said.

"All the three consignments were transported to Punjab where STF/Amritsar, Punjab Police seized 188 Kg of the drugs. The case has revealed a link between the narco-smugglers of Pakistan, Gujarat and Punjab," Narang said. Also the case relates to an alleged seizure of a part of the consignment, 4.949 Kg of heroin worth approximately Rs.15 crore, from Salaya village, District Devbhoomi Dwarka of Gujarat from the possession of arrested accused Aziz Abdul Bhagdad, she said.

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against eight arrested accused -- Aziz Abdul Bhagad, Rafik Adam Sumra, Nazir Ahmed Lassi Mohammad, Arshad Abdul Razak Sota, Manzoor Ahmed Mir, Razak Adam Sumra, Karim Mohammed Siraj and Sunil Vittal Barmase -- under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and provisions of NDPS and stringent UAPA, she said. "The aforesaid arrested accused (Aziz Abdul Bhagdad) had brought total 500 Kg of heroin in three trips between March 2018 to May 2018, through sea route in his own ship and gave it to accused Rafik Adham Sumra," she said. The NIA had taken over the probe on July 20 this year.

The NIA probe showed that arrested accused in conspiracy with absconding Pakistani nationals, part of an International narco-terror gang operating from Pakistan, Dubai and India, smuggled 500 kg of heroin.