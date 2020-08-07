Amit Shah asks NDRF to reach site of plane accident in Kerala
ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:00 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he was distressed to learn of accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode and had asked NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist in rescue operations. The aircraft, which had 191 people on board, had come from Dubai.
"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Shah said in a tweet. The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7:45 pm, the Kondotty Police said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe into the incident. (ANI)
