Sexual assault case: Girl's condition remains critical, to undergo another surgery

The condition of the 12-year-old girl, who suffered severe injuries in a physical and sexual assault, continues to remain critical and she is on ventilator support, sources at the AIIMS said on Friday. She has a severe head injury," hospital sources told PTI. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has spoken on the phone to the girl's parents and the doctors treating her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:27 IST
The condition of the 12-year-old girl, who suffered severe injuries in a physical and sexual assault, continues to remain critical and she is on ventilator support, sources at the AIIMS said on Friday. The minor, undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, was shifted to the neurosurgery ICU of the hospital on Thursday night. "She is critical and on ventilator support. She may need neurosurgical intervention but her platelet count is very low. Her condition is being closely monitored. She has a severe head injury," hospital sources told PTI.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has spoken on the phone to the girl's parents and the doctors treating her. "I spoke to the doctors and parents of the 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted, on the phone. I had visited her in the hospital yesterday (Thursday). She is still fighting for her life. Doctors are trying their best. Please pray for her. In the meanwhile, police have arrested one person," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the girl was physically assaulted and allegedly also sexually abused at her west Delhi home by a 33-year-old man identified as Krishan, who hit her on the face and head with a sharp object. Her rectum and intestines were injured severely by some kind of impalement for which she needed immediate intervention and that is why she was operated upon as soon as she reached the hospital, a senior doctor at the AIIMS had said on Thursday.

The brutality involved in the crime has led to an outrage with Kejriwal describing the incident as "barbaric". He had also met the victim's parents at the hospital a day before. On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested Krishan. He told the police that he had entered the girl's house on Tuesday with the intention of carrying out a burglary.

The gate of the house was partially open and he entered the premises. He took a suitcase and was leaving the house when the girl saw him and raised an alarm, the police said. He took a sewing matching and threw it on the victim. The girl tried to fight, following which the accused caught her and stabbed her with a pair of scissors several times and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

Police said they are verifying Krishan's version. A case has already been registered under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Paschim Vihar West police station.

Krishan was involved in a similar violent incident in the past. He had attacked a woman in 2006 in Sultanpuri while committing a burglary in which the woman had died, the police said.    The accused told police that he was released from jail after completing his term, a claim being verified by the police. Police said they were investigating the Paschim Vihar case from all angles. More than 20 teams have been formed.

The teams were checking all the possible angles, including that of a family dispute. They have scanned footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and interrogated over 100 people. Later, one suspect, who was seen in a CCTV footage, was found missing. Police checked the criminal records and called five to six people with similar appearance. During interrogation, Krishan was arrested, the officer added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta met the parents of the victim at AIIMS and demanded the trial of the case by a fast track court. He also assured financial help of the party to the girl's parents besides demanding that the Delhi government enhance the assistance amount of Rs 10 lakh announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also enquired about the girl's health from the medical superintendent of AIIMS, said a party statement.

