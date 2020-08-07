Kozhikode plane accident: MEA says its 24X7 helplines are open
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it was deeply saddened by the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode and its 24X7 helplines were open for those affected by the incident.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:53 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it was deeply saddened by the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode and its 24X7 helplines were open for those affected by the incident. Sixteen people were killed and several others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway here and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening, police sources said.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 at Kozhikode," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet. "MEA helplines are open 24x7: 1800 118 797; +91 11 23012113; +91 11 23014104; +91 11 23017905; Fax: +91 11 23018158; Email: covid19@mea.gov.in," he posted on Twitter.
