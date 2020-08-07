COVID-19: Gujarat reports 1,074 new cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours
Gujarat reported 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:57 IST
Gujarat reported 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.
State Health Department said on Friday that the total count of cases has risen to 68,885 including 14,587 active cases, 51,692 cured/discharged and 2,606 deaths.
Across the country, a total of 20,27,074 cases have been reported of whom 6,07,384 are active cases. (ANI)
