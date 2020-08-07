Maha: Tiger translocation, humpback whale recovery discussed

Maha: Tiger translocation, humpback whale recovery discussedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:54 IST
The Maharashtra Board for Wildlifein a meeting on Friday decided to set up a committee to studytranslocation of tigers from Chandrapur district and alsoapproved a recovery programme for Arabian Sea humpback whales
The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister UddhavThackeray
State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray latertweeted the CM had given a firm message that "wildlife andenvironment is as important as development and will not becompromised".