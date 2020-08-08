Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA changes oil deals to include shipping as sanctions bite -documents

Most shipping firms are avoiding Venezuela because of the sanctions, making it difficult and expensive to hire tankers to load crude there and helping drop the country's oil exports to their lowest in nearly 80 years. PDVSA has agreed since at least April with both long-term and new customers to oil deals that make the state firm responsible for transportation costs, and sometimes customs fees, according to internal documents from the state company seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 00:03 IST
EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA changes oil deals to include shipping as sanctions bite -documents

Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA has begun offering to ship its own oil, figuring in the costs in crude supply deals to help customers who have struggled to hire vessels to carry the country's oil due to U.S. sanctions, according to company documents seen by Reuters. The United States has blacklisted vessel owners, shipping operators and threatened to sanction any tanker facilitating the country's oil exports as it tightens restrictions on trade with the South American country.

Washington has been trying to weaken socialist President Nicolas Maduro by choking the OPEC member's oil exports, depriving the government of petrodollars -- its main source of revenue. Most shipping firms are avoiding Venezuela because of the sanctions, making it difficult and expensive to hire tankers to load crude there and helping drop the country's oil exports to their lowest in nearly 80 years.

PDVSA has agreed since at least April with both long-term and new customers to oil deals that make the state firm responsible for transportation costs, and sometimes customs fees, according to internal documents from the state company seen by Reuters. In previous deals, buyers sent ships to Venezuelan ports to load the crude.

"We are starting to use our own fleet and controlled fleet," a PDVSA executive told Reuters. Under the new deals, buyers designate the port for delivery and PDVSA is responsible for getting the oil there, according to the documents.

The strategy, also used by other countries under U.S. sanctions such as Iran, could be short-lived if PDVSA is unable to gather enough vessels. Of the more than two dozen vessels PDVSA controls, only four have valid classification and insurance, according to company and shipping sources.

Aside from some short trips to Cuba, most of PDVSA's tanker fleet has stayed in Venezuelan waters for the last year because sanctions have left them lacking the insurance or certification needed to navigate international waters, or because they are unseaworthy. Some vessels no longer have operators because PDVSA failed to pay the firms that managed the vessels and crews.

Germany's Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement returned over a dozen vessels to PDVSA in 2019 after the Venezuelan firm failed to pay fees due for managing them. Other ships need maintenance. PDVSA has struggled to get the work done because it cannot get needed parts or afford to pay for the work. The company has also faced lawsuits and seizure attempts by foreign shipyards that did repairs.

Since last year, PDVSA has kept vessels close to home to avoid the danger that they or their cargoes may be retained by foreign creditors. PDVSA owns four China-built very large crude carriers (VLCCs) along with PetroChina that can transport up to 2 million barrels of oil each. That fleet, controlled by the joint entity CV Shipping, could be lost though, if Singapore's high court rules the tankers can be seized or auctioned to pay creditors.

PDVSA also has started to use tankers for international voyages that were initially leased for shipping oil within its waters. UNDERWAY

In July, PDVSA sent a letter to one of its long-term customers, Thailand's Tipco Asphalt, proposing to use its vessels to export crude with freight costs included, according to the documents. Tipco and PDVSA agreed to a preliminary schedule for a cargo to sail in August, according to the documents and sources.

PDVSA made the proposal to Tipco after the Thai firm, which needs Venezuelan oil for its refinery in Malaysia, struggled to find ships willing to load in Venezuela. Vessel owners canceled Tipco contracts for voyages from Venezuela in June and July. Tipco has asked permission from the U.S. Treasury to continue receiving Venezuelan oil under a long-term supply contract signed before sanctions were imposed, according to the sources.

PDVSA and Tipco did not reply to requests for comment. The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment on license applications or authorizations as they may be protected by the privacy or trade secrets acts. Even under the new arrangements, PDVSA is struggling to deliver its oil. The first cargo to sail under the new deals was on the Panama-flagged tanker MT Kelly, which left Venezuela for Turkey carrying 1.96-million barrels of heavy crude in April, according to the PDVSA documents.

The vessel u-turned near Turkey, sailed back out of the Strait of Gibraltar to skirt around Africa en route to the Middle East. Its satellite transponder has been off since June 22, Refinitiv Eikon vessel data showed, so it is unclear whether it has delivered the cargo. Sanctions have left some 20 million barrels of Venezuelan crude stranded at sea, as PDVSA struggles to find buyers.

"This is a really toxic moment for doing business with Venezuela," said a diplomatic official involved in sanction-related talks.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel-winning Mexican scientist calls for complete ban on fuel oil

Dirty fuel oil widely used to generate electricity in Mexico should be completely banned, Mexican scientist Mario Molina said, citing its high sulfur content as a danger to both human health and the earths atmosphere.The oil, a byproduct of...

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon may be at 14 year high

Preliminary official data published Friday indicate that deforestation in Brazils Amazon region over the past 12 months could be at a 14-year high, adding to concerns that President Jair Bolsonaro has failed to rein in destruction of the wo...

WHO scrambling to resupply Beirut after blast

The World Health Organization is scrambling to deploy 1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the COVID-19 response were destroyed in this weeks massive explosion. Dr. Rick B...

UN releases $6M, assesses shelter need in Beirut

The United Nations official in charge of emergency relief has released 6 million for the response to the devastating explosion at Beiruts port, bringing the total U.N. funding for relief efforts to 15 million. Under-Secretary-General for Hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020