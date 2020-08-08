UP: Car with 4 passengers falls into Ganga canal in Ghaziabad, 1 rescued

A car carrying four passengers fell into the Ganga canal in Ghaziabad's Masuri in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, sub-inspector Naresh Singh said on Saturday. "Around 12 am last night, a red Maruti Suzuki Swift carrying four men headed to Chandigarh from Barelli fell into the Ganga canal here. I was in the area last night and when I saw hands flailing in the water, I jumped in. I managed to rescue the driver of the vehicle, Pankaj. ," Singh told ANI.

"Pankaj claims that they were driving on the service road and it led them straight into the canal. The National Disaster Response Force and the police have been here since last night. The car was in the canal throughout last night. We recovered it today morning," he added. He also said, "Pankaj said that he saw the other three also exit the car after it hit the water, but did not see them after he emerged from the canal. Search for the other missing persons is underway."