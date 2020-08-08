'Unbelievable and shocking': MP Kunhalikutty expresses grief over Kerela plane crash

Malapuram Member of Parliament (MP) P K Kunhalikutty expressed grief over the Kerala plane crash incident that took place on Friday night and called it an unbelievable and shocking incident. "The incident that took place was very unfortunate and unbelievable. The weather in Kerala has been very harsh due to the monsoon season. The aircraft came from such a height that it broke into two pieces. The airport is a tabletop airport and the plane fell from the runway onto the other side," Kanhalikutty told ANI.

At least 18 people died when a plane carrying 190 passengers came from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "Eighteen people, including two pilots, have lost their lives. It is unfortunate. 127 people are at hospitals, others have been released," said Puri on the Air India Express flight that crash-landed on Friday evening.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7.41 pm on Friday in which several people sustained injuries. (ANI)