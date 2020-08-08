Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh suggests GoM to protect labour incentive sectors to avoid job losses

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an affiliate to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday urged Central Group of Ministers (GoM) to protect labour incentive sectors to avoid huge job losses. BMS presented their suggestions on different measures for employment generation before the GoM, according to a press release by BMS.

Under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Social Justice Thavar Chand Gehlot, Centre has formed a GoM on employment and skill development. According to BMS, there is a paradigm shift in thinking among the policymakers and the enforcement agencies. The desired transformation will not come, said BMS.

The BMS had suggested protecting the existing employment in labour-intensive sectors like agriculture, plantation, beedi, handloom, etc. after COVID-19. They also asked to recognise community-based professions as employment avenues and identify districts, which are providing mass employment with local resources and local potentialities, read the release.

The GOM meeting held on August 6 and 7. (ANI)