MP: New ministerial group to review previous Cong govt's work

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has constituted a fresh group of ministers to review the decisions taken by the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation in the state. This fresh ministerial group has been formed days after the expansion of the state cabinet and includes new ministers, an official said on Saturday.

Earlier in May, the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan had formed a group of ministers to review the decisions taken by the previous dispensation in six months prior to March 23, when it came to power. The general administration department on Friday issued an order stating that a new group of ministers has been constituted for the same purpose, an official from the public relations department said.

The group formed in May had state Health and Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and Farmer Welfare Minister Kamal Patel as its members. While Patel and Silawat have been removed, Commercial Tax Minister Jagdish Devda, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh and Labour and Mining Minister Brajendra Pratap Singh have been included in the new group, it said.

One of the ministers in the group, Govind Rajput, was a revenue minister in the previous Congress government, which collapsed in March this year following the resignation of 22 MLAs. As per the order, the discussions of the previous ministerial group would also be considered by the new group, the official said.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta questioned the inclusion of Rajput in the group. "How will Rajput review the decisions of the revenue department, which was his portfolio during the Kamal Nath government?" he asked.

The BJP government should come out with the review done by the previous group of ministers, he said. However, talking to PTI, state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said that several decisions of the previous government needed to be reviewed in the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The decisions taken by the Congress government were during in the pre-coronavirus outbreak period and they have an impact on the present situation when the pandemic has spread widely," he said. Apart from this, there may be some decisions, which can adversely affect the financial situation now, Agrawal added.