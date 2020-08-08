ASHA worker goes missing in Muzaffarnagar

An ASHA worker has gone missing in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, with the family suspecting that she was abducted, police said on Saturday. The woman had gone to the government health centre and did not return home at a village in Sikheda police station area on Friday, according to a complaint by her husband.

Her mobile was found switched off, police said. In another incident, a 22-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of the house over a family dispute, the police said.

The incident occurred at Mujahidpur village under Ratanpuri police station area on Friday. According to the police, he has taken the step over a dispute with his wife over not having any child after two years of marriage. PTI CORR HMB