Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIE plane crash: Aviation minister reaches Kozhikode to take stock of relief measures

In a tweet, the Union minister said he would hold consultations "with senior civil aviation officials & professionals". Puri went to the accident site at the airport, before visiting the Kozhikode Medical College, where senior doctors briefed him and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan about the condition of the injured people admitted for treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:30 IST
AIE plane crash: Aviation minister reaches Kozhikode to take stock of relief measures

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reached Kozhikode on Saturday to take stock of the relief measures after an Air India Express plane crashed in the city a day ago. In a tweet, the Union minister said he would hold consultations "with senior civil aviation officials & professionals".

Puri went to the accident site at the airport, before visiting the Kozhikode Medical College, where senior doctors briefed him and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan about the condition of the injured people admitted for treatment. "Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) is conducting investigations," Puri said in another tweet.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala at 7.40 pm on Friday in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two, killing at least 18 people. A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said the two devices -- DFDR and CVR -- were with the AAIB and would be sent to Delhi for further investigation.

"Reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status & implementation of relief measures after the air accident last evening," Puri tweeted at 12.33 pm. "My heart goes out to the families & friends of the 18 people who lost their lives in the air accident involving @FlyWithIX Flight IX-1344 in Kozhikode last evening & offer my heartfelt condolences," he said.

Reasons for the plane crash are being investigated, the minister added. At 3.47 pm, Puri said on Twitter that he visited the Kozhikode Medical College hospital with Muraleedharan. "Senior doctors briefed us on the status of various people admitted for treatment. 149 people have been admitted to various hospitals. 23 have been discharged while 3 are critically injured," he said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Juve's Champions League dream as elusive as ever despite Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to have helped Juventus fulfil their dream of winning the Champions League, yet Europes biggest trophy appears to have moved further from their grasp since his arrival.Having established domestic dominance in ...

UP: FIR lodged over anti-Modi recorded message

Police here have lodged an FIR over a recorded audio message asking Muslims in India to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the national flag on the Independence Day over the recent groundbreaking of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a ...

Jaipur police told to probe plaint against phone tapping 'rumours'

Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh on Saturday instructed the Jaipur police to investigate the complaint lodged against the rumours that phone numbers of six MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel are being tapped, according to a statement. The DGP ...

Five hockey players who tested positive for Covid-19 are doing well: SAI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Saturday confirmed that all five hockey players who tested positive for coronavirus are doing well and are being attended by their in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government. The doc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020