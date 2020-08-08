AIE plane crash: Aviation minister reaches Kozhikode to take stock of relief measures

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reached Kozhikode on Saturday to take stock of the relief measures after an Air India Express plane crashed in the city a day ago. In a tweet, the Union minister said he would hold consultations "with senior civil aviation officials & professionals".

Puri went to the accident site at the airport, before visiting the Kozhikode Medical College, where senior doctors briefed him and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan about the condition of the injured people admitted for treatment. "Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) is conducting investigations," Puri said in another tweet.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala at 7.40 pm on Friday in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two, killing at least 18 people. A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said the two devices -- DFDR and CVR -- were with the AAIB and would be sent to Delhi for further investigation.

"Reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status & implementation of relief measures after the air accident last evening," Puri tweeted at 12.33 pm. "My heart goes out to the families & friends of the 18 people who lost their lives in the air accident involving @FlyWithIX Flight IX-1344 in Kozhikode last evening & offer my heartfelt condolences," he said.

Reasons for the plane crash are being investigated, the minister added. At 3.47 pm, Puri said on Twitter that he visited the Kozhikode Medical College hospital with Muraleedharan. "Senior doctors briefed us on the status of various people admitted for treatment. 149 people have been admitted to various hospitals. 23 have been discharged while 3 are critically injured," he said.