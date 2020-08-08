Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Left Menu
LGB5 MH-COURT-LYNCHING-LD CHARGESHEET Palghar lynching case: Maha CID files third charge sheet Thane/Mumbai: The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the Palghar mob lynching incident, has filed a third charge sheet in the case in a local court, officials said on Saturday..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:05 IST
Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM6 MH-PLANE-PILOT-KIN Capt Sathe survived air crash in 1990s, but returned to flying Mumbai: Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot of the Air India Express flight who died along with 17 others after the plane crashed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport, had survived an air crash in the early 1990s when he was in the Air Force, his cousin said. .

BOM8 MH-SUSHANT-DESHMUKH Sushant case: Will act as per SC orders, says Maha minister Nagpur: The Maharashtra government will act as per directions of the Supreme Court in actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday and reiterated that the Mumbai Police are conducting the probe in a professional manner. . BOM1 MH-RAINS-KOLHAPUR Maha: Panchganga river continues to flow above danger mark Kolhapur: The water level of the flooded Panchganga river in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra reduced to some extent on Saturday, but it is still above the danger mark, an official said. .

LGB2 MP-HC-SOCIAL MEDIA MP: Student gets bail on condition of social media sabbatical Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench granted bail to an 18-year-old student with a condition that he will have to take a two-month sabbatical from social media for "digital detoxification". . LGB5 MH-COURT-LYNCHING-LD CHARGESHEET Palghar lynching case: Maha CID files third charge sheet Thane/Mumbai: The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the Palghar mob lynching incident, has filed a third charge sheet in the case in a local court, officials said on Saturday..

13 districts with high COVID-19 mortality told to address low testing, ensure timely hospitalisation

Thirteen districts in eight states and Union Territories reporting COVID-19 mortality higher than the national average were advised by the Centre on Saturday to address the issues of low testing and delay in test results, and ensure timely ...

Soccer-Juve's Champions League dream as elusive as ever despite Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to have helped Juventus fulfil their dream of winning the Champions League, yet Europes biggest trophy appears to have moved further from their grasp since his arrival.Having established domestic dominance in ...

UP: FIR lodged over anti-Modi recorded message

Police here have lodged an FIR over a recorded audio message asking Muslims in India to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the national flag on the Independence Day over the recent groundbreaking of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a ...

Jaipur police told to probe plaint against phone tapping 'rumours'

Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh on Saturday instructed the Jaipur police to investigate the complaint lodged against the rumours that phone numbers of six MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel are being tapped, according to a statement. The DGP ...
