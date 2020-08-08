Latur: No nod for marriage functions in halls till Aug 30

People should opt forregistered marriages rather than traditional ceremonies amidthe coronavirus pandemic and no permission would be given forsuch functions in public halls till August 30, Latur CollectorG Shreekant said

Latur district, 263 kilometres from here, has 3,167COVID-19 cases, including 127 deaths, while 1,780 people havebeen discharged

Taking part in a live interaction on social media onFriday night, he also said Latur administration would set upcheck posts at entry points, following the example ofAurangabad Municipal Corporation, to subject entrants to rapidantigen tests to detect coronavirus infection.