Stall projects on Godavari, Krishna; Centre asks AP, Telangana to get clearances first

Under the circumstances I wish to reiterate that GoAP should not proceed with these projects including calling and awarding the tenders as objected to by GoTS without submitting the DPRs to KRMB ( Krishna River Management Board) for appraisal and also without obtaining the sanction of Apex Council," the Union Minister told Reddy in his letter. "Under the circumstances, I wish to reiterate that GoTS should not proceed with the above projects objected to by GoAP without submitting the DPRs to GRMB (Godavari River Management Board) for appraisal and also without obtaining the sanction of Apex Council," Shekhawat told KCR.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:20 IST
The Union Water Resources Ministry has instructed both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which are at loggerheads with each other over some projects being conceived or built in their states, not to proceed with them as Detailed Project Reports have not been submitted to the Centre. Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in separate letters to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his AP counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the Andhra Pradesh government has objected to six irrigation projects or schemes, including the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Scheme Telangana has taken up on Godavari River.

The Ministry said Telangana has serious objections to the AP Government's administrative sanction to draw and utilise six to eight TMC of water per day from the Srisailam reservoir on Krishna River. The KCR-led TRS Government alleged that it is in violation of the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 and detrimental to the interests of Telangana.

"It was brought to my notice that GoAP has recently issued tender notice for taking up the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and other related works. Under the circumstances I wish to reiterate that GoAP should not proceed with these projects including calling and awarding the tenders as objected to by GoTS without submitting the DPRs to KRMB ( Krishna River Management Board) for appraisal and also without obtaining the sanction of Apex Council," the Union Minister told Reddy in his letter.

"Under the circumstances, I wish to reiterate that GoTS should not proceed with the above projects objected to by GoAP without submitting the DPRs to GRMB (Godavari River Management Board) for appraisal and also without obtaining the sanction of Apex Council," Shekhawat told KCR. In a bid to iron out differences between both the Telugu states, the Water Resources Minister had earlier proposed the Apex Council meeting on August 5.

However, Telangana expressed its inability to attend the meeting on that date, saying the date is not convenient and requested the Centre to fix the date after August 20. The Apex Council, headed by the Union water Resources Minister, has Chief Ministers of Telangana and AP as members.

When contacted,Telangana principal secretary (irrigation) Rajat Kumar said he was not aware of the letter addressed to the Chief Minister. He, however, said all the issues raised by AP have been clarified during the GRMB and KRMB meetings earlier.

AP special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das said he was not aware of the letter from the union minister to his CM..

