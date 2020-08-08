Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preparations made for capping blowout : OIL

PSU major OIL Saturday said preparations have been made for capping the blowout in its well at Baghjan in Assam which is spewing gas uncontrollably for 75 days. The water deluge system has been readied for supporting all operations and safety systems are also in place, the release said. OIL said "Oil and gas production continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few wells connected to Baghjan EPS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:28 IST
Preparations made for capping blowout : OIL
Representative image

PSU major OIL Saturday said preparations have been made for capping the blowout in its well at Baghjan in Assam which is spewing gas uncontrollably for 75 days. The well head and its plinth have been made ready for the fire control cperation, a release by Oil India Limited said.

The rig up load testing of the complete wagon is planned for Saturday and treatment of well killing fluid is under way, it said.. Well number five at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 66 days since May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL's firefighters at the site, besides injuring three foreign experts.

"Capping blow out preventer (BOP) stack with kill lines have been tested successfully. Assembling of Athey Wagon has been completed (an equipment for fighting oil field fires) with newly fabricated axle, modified Boom sections and with other accessories", the PSU said. The water deluge system has been readied for supporting all operations and safety systems are also in place, the release said.

OIL said "Oil and gas production continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few wells connected to Baghjan EPS. Drilling and workover operation also continue to be affected at few of the locations due to forceful closure of operation." As a result of protests, blockades and bandhs by locals since May 27 due to the blowout, the company's cumulative loss of crude oil and natural gas has been 24068 MT and 57.16 MMSCM, respectively, the release said. OIL said it has surveyed 2739 families till August 7 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia circles for providing relief and rehabilitation.

Environmental Impact Assessment study on various parameters are being carried out by various agencies such as TERI, CSIR-NEIST and IIT-Guwahati apart from OILs in-house monitoring of air quality, noise level and gas presence, the release said. Bio remediation activities at affected areas are also in progress, the release added.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters stage anti-government rally despite activists release

More than 1,000 anti-government demonstrators rallied in Bangkoks commercial district on Saturday after two protest leaders were arrested and held overnight. Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, 35, and student activist Panupong Jadnok, 23, were...

NTPC Group achieves 100 BU power generation mark

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said it has achieved 100 billion units BU of cumulative power generation mark during the ongoing fiscal. NTPC Group has a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; NTPC Gr...

Chhattisgarh HC judge's son dies in road accident in Rajnandgaon

The son of a Chhattisgarh High Court judge died in a road accident near Barfani Ashram in Rajnandgaon district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 530 am today. According to the police, the body has been sent to a hospi...

Hundreds rally against detention of Thai protest leaders

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Thailand on Saturday, after police arrested two leading anti-government protest leaders in an apparent attempt to stifle growing political unrest. Around 800 demonstrators packed a concourse near a shopp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020