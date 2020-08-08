Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India flight's Black Box recovered from Kozhikode crash site, probe underway, says Hardeep Singh Puri

The black boxes from the Air India Express Flight IX-1344 that crash-landed in Kozhikode have been recovered and the precise cause of the mishap will be determined after analysing them, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who arrived here on Saturday to take stock of the situation said.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:32 IST
Air India flight's Black Box recovered from Kozhikode crash site, probe underway, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri visited the crash site of Air India Express Flight IX-1344 in Kozhikode on Saturday [Source: Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

The black boxes from the Air India Express Flight IX-1344 that crash-landed in Kozhikode have been recovered and the precise cause of the mishap will be determined after analysing them, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who arrived here on Saturday to take stock of the situation said. "We visited the site of crash and two black boxes have been recovered. The precise cause of the mishap will be determined when we analyse data in those black boxes," he said.

He tweeted later to say "Digital Flight Data Recorder & Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations." The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a probe into the Friday evening crash landing of the Air India flight, inwhic 18 people were killed. He also said that out of 149 people admitted to hospitals, three of them are critical and are on ventilators.

"There were 190 people on board the aircraft, out of them, 18 lost their lives. 149 people were also admitted to hospitals, of out which 23 have been discharged. A few patients are in critical condition, three of them are also on ventilators," he added. The Civil Aviation Minister announced Rs 10 lakh interim relief for the families of each of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured.

"As interim relief, we will be making a payment of Rs 10 lakh to (the kin of) each deceased, Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries," said Puri. "We were fortunate that unlike the tragic accident at Mangaluru Airport 10 years ago, where the aircraft caught fire, here preventive action minimised the loss of lives," he added.

The Civil Aviation Minister continued saying that the aircraft was being captained and operated by Captain Deepak Sathe, a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) whom he said was one of the most experienced and distinguished commanders "In fact, he had landed on this airfield as many as 27 times, including this year," he added.

Puri earlier took to Twitter and wrote, "My heart goes out to the families and friends of the 18 people who lost their lives in the air accident involving Air India Express Flight IX-1344 in Kozhikode last evening and offer my heartfelt condolences. Reasons for the mishap are being investigated." (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Businessman facing losses during lockdown held for trying to sell opium

Hyderabad, Aug 8 PTI A 40-year-old businessman was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly trying to sell opium after facing financial problems due to the coronavirus lockdown, police said. He was nabbed during a vehicle check near Old Bowe...

Telangana reports highest single day spike of 2,256 Covid cases; minister tests positive

Telangana witnessed the highest single day spike of 2,256 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the overall tally rising to 77,513 even as the government hoped there will be some respite from its spread by September end. The toll rose to 615 with...

Punjab's COVID-19 tally nears 23k mark, death toll rises to 562

Punjab on Saturday reported 23 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 562, while 998 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 22,928. Twelve deaths were reported in Ludhiana, three in Patiala, two in Amritsar and one e...

158 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district, five deaths

Ahmedabad district reported 158 new cases on Saturday, taking its coronavirus tally to 27,745, the Gujarat health department said. Death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,630 with five new fatalities, it said.The number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020