PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:33 IST
Latur: 2 houses robbed of Rs 3.6 lakh

Robbers stole cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 3.60 lakh from two flats in Vivekanand Chowk area of Latur, police said on Saturday. The thefts took place around midnight in the houses of Ramprasad Kulkarni, who lost Rs 30,00 cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.10 lakh, and Vivekanand Marale, who was robbed of four tolas of gold worth Rs 1.20 lakh, an official said.

Teams have been formed to nab the culprits, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM

