Goa: 259 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; count 8,206, toll 72
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:40 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 259 on Saturday to reach 8,206, while two deaths took the toll to 72, an official said. A total of 207 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 5,802, leaving the state with 2,332 active cases, he said.
"A 74-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man died. On Saturday, 3,626 samples were tested, of which 259 were positive, 2,059 negative and reports of 1308 are awaited," he informed. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,206, new cases 259, deaths 72, discharged 5,802, active cases 2,332, samples tested till date 1,47,138.
