Kashmiri student develops COVID -19 tracker to help residents of Valley

As part efforts to give people right information about COVID-19 and help contain its spread, a Kashmiri student has developed a web page (COVID-19 Kashmir Tracker) that provides information about COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:54 IST
MCA student Haider Ali Punjabi. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

As part efforts to give people right information about COVID-19 and help contain its spread, a Kashmiri student has developed a web page (COVID-19 Kashmir Tracker) that provides information about COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Haider Ali Punjabi, a resident of Nishat area in Srinagar city, developed the page (covidkashmir.org ) with the help of his friends on the lines of covidindia.org and other informative websites on coronavirus.

"Barely minutes after the idea came up we started working on the project. We decided to make a full-fledged website that will provide adequate information to the people. District-wise break up of COVID-19 cases, map, and the daily updates on coronavirus cases are the main features of the tracker," Ali said. An MCA student, Ali said he relies mostly on the information provided by the official sources.

"As the central government's website is providing data for the whole country so we came up with an idea of compiling all the data of Kashmir at one-stop for the people of the Valley. As there is speed restriction on the internet, we have created this page in a way that it loads sooner than any other page. We add the data released by the officials and reliable newspapers. We wait for the tweet of Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal and add that info to our page," Ali said. "Apart from the coronavirus cases, the website also provides detailed information about doctors, their contact numbers, helpline numbers established by the government and has dedicated sections of frequently asked questions and myth busters," he added.

Ali said that there is sometimes inaccurate information about the disease and its spread on social media. He said they will keep on adding more features to the tracker and added that an app is under development and it will be released soon. (ANI)

