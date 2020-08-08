Thane COVID-19 count touches 96,960, toll 2,718

The COVID-19 count in Thanedistrict reached 96,960 after 1,566 people were detected withthe infection on Saturday, while 75 deaths, including that ofa Navi Mumbai policeman, took the toll to 2,718, an officialsaid

The number of cases in Kalyan so far stood at 22,155,while it is 21,802 in Thane and 18,149 in Navi Mumbai, headded

Neighbouring Palghar added 22 cases on Saturday,taking its count to 17,200, while nine deaths increased thetoll to 339.