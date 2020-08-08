Another BJP leader tests positive for COVID-19 in HP; infection tally at 3,265

Himachal Pradesh recorded 114 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,265. Meanwhile, BJP state spokesman Baldev Tomar also tested positive for the disease. He had come in contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who had tested positive on Thursday.

Chaudhary's wife and some of his close relatives also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, an official from Sirmaur district said. Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 43 were reported from Chamba, 24 from Sirmaur, 17 in Solan, eight each from Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur, four each from Kullu, and one each from Una and Shimla, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Chamba, Chowgan, Hatnala, Jansali, Chauntra, Surada and Sapri have been declared as containment zones, a district official said. A total of 127 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday. These include 83 in Solan, 21 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Kangra and three each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, he said.

So far, 2,081 people have recovered from the disease, leaving 1,143 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Twenty-six patients have migrated out of the state, the officer said, adding that the death toll stood at 13. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 343, followed by 124 in Mandi, 113 in Sirmaur, 106 in Chamba, 105 in Kangra, 91 in Una, 69 in Kullu, 68 in Bilaspur, 58 in Shimla, 56 in Hamirpur and 10 in Kinnaur, the official added.

PTI DJI SRY.