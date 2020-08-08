Tripura reports one more COVID death, 128 new cases

One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Tripura taking the death toll due to the disease to 37 during the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said on Saturday. They said that 128 fresh cases were also detected during the period pushing the states coronavirus caseload to 5,853.

Currently, Tripura has 1,729 active cases, the bulletin said. The number of total samples tested is 1,94,005 while that of the tests per million people is 48,530 now, it said.

Meanwhile, the state government has started an arrangement by which nodal officers will inform relatives of COVID-19 patients of their health status from 3 pm to 4 pm every day over the phone, officials said. Ruling BJP MP Pratima Bhoumik said that each Covid Care Centre will have CCTV coverage.