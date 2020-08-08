3 Bangladeshis held near border in Nadia
Three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, the BSF said. The three -- a woman and her two children -- were crossing over to India when they were caught by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Fitkrigate outpost, an official statement said. There were five persons in the group crossing over to India in the early hours.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:55 IST
Three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, the BSF said. The three -- a woman and her two children -- were crossing over to India when they were caught by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Fitkrigate outpost, an official statement said.
There were five persons in the group crossing over to India in the early hours. While two of them managed to escape in the cover of darkness, the three were caught by the border guards, it said. The woman is a resident of Khulna district in Bangladesh and confessed that she had paid money to two touts for coming over to India, the BSF said.
Some cash in Bangladeshi currency and two mobile phones were found in her possession.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladeshi
- Nadia district
- BSF
- West Bengal
- India
- Khulna
ALSO READ
Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi worker critical of its treatment of migrants
BSF intercepts 4 Bangladeshi fishermen on Indian side of Ganga river in WB
Malaysia to expel Bangladeshi in critical Al-Jazeera report
Bangladeshi man involved in human trafficking arrested in Subhash Nagar
FEATURE-Garment workers to graduates: Bangladeshi women aim to shake up textile sector