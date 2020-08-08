Woman, son electrocuted to death in West Bengal

A woman and her son were electrocuted to death in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. The incident happened in Ramdebpur village in the Dholahat police station area, they said.

Dipti Rani Purokait (35), and her 13-year-old son Sunho Purokait were electrocuted at their house due to a short circuit, they added. The boy accidentally spilled water in the room from a pot and at the same time, the pot dashed against a table fan which was on. The table fan fell into the spilled water, and the boy and his mother got electrocuted due to a short circuit, police said.

They were first taken to the Kulpi hospital and from there, they were sent to the Diamond Harbour hospital. The woman and her son were declared dead on reaching the second hospital, police said.