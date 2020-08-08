Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 2015 robbery nets them Rs 50 lakh, 2 held from same flat

"Somnath was arrested recently from the same house on Prabhat Road that he had robbed along with Sudhakar in 2015. Interestingly, we have found that while Rs 50 lakh was looted at the time, the complainant told police only Rs 4 lakh cash and Rs 1 lakh worth of gold was stolen," he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:13 IST
After 2015 robbery nets them Rs 50 lakh, 2 held from same flat

A 47-year-old man and his cousin were arrested while trying to rob a house they had broken into in 2015 and stolen Rs 50 lakh cash and gold ornaments, police said on Saturday. Accused Somnath Bansode had kept Rs 22 lakh and bought a 1-BHK flat, while Sudhakar got Rs 28 lakh and bought property in Manjari for Rs 20 lakh, as well as a car and a motorcycle, police said.

Somnath was held on July 30 when he entered the flat with a knife but was apprehended, and his accomplice Sudhakar was held soon after, a Deccan Gymkhana police station official said. "Somnath was arrested recently from the same house on Prabhat Road that he had robbed along with Sudhakar in 2015.

Interestingly, we have found that while Rs 50 lakh was looted at the time, the complainant told police only Rs 4 lakh cash and Rs 1 lakh worth of gold was stolen," he said. "The complainant has said he did not want to shock his wife by letting her know he kept so much money at home," he added.

The items bought with the loot, valued at Rs 62.95 lakh now, have been confiscated, he said..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Frozen 3 likely to introduce Honeymaren as Elsa’s girlfriend, movie’s best storyline assured

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

A Venezuelan court has sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a blunder-filled beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicols Maduro. Lawyers for the former Green Berets, Luke Denman a...

Buttler, Woakes lead England to 3-wicket win over Pakistan

Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes led a remarkable comeback for England in a three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first test on Saturday. The pair went on the counter-attack at the fall of the fifth wicket and shared a sixth-wicket stand of...

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jail

Two American men wanted by Japan on charges that they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box have again been denied release from a U.S. jail. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday rejec...

Kashmir's mainstream political parties take exception to CS Subrahmanyam's remarks on corruption

Mainstream political parties in the Valley on Saturday reacted sharply to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyams remarks accusing them of misgovernance and corruption, saying such allegations put a big question mark on his pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020