Six new COVID-19 cases push Sikkim tally to 860

Sikkim on Saturday reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 860, an official said. All the fresh cases have been reported from the East District, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Pempa T Bhutia said.

East Sikkim has witnessed the highest number of infections (594), followed by South Sikkim (223), he said. Sikkim now has 389 active cases, while 470 patients have recovered from the disease. One person has died in the state due to the contagion.