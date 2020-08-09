President Ram Nath Kovind condoles loss of lives in Vijayawada fire

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in Vijayawada hotel fire incident, that claimed at least seven lives, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. "Struck with grief after hearing tragic news about COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada where an accidental fire caused loss of lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," the President tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives in the fire incident and assured all possible help to Andhra Pradesh Government. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy expressed shock and grief over the fire incident and instructed officials to conduct an enquiry into the accident.

Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 50 lakhs ex gratia each to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire incident. As per the preliminary report, the reason of fire appears to be a short circuit said Krishna District Collector.

The mishap took place in the hotel, Swarna Palace which was taken on lease and run by a private hospital for COVID patients. (ANI)