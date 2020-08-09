Kerala: Two houses damaged in Wayanad due to mudslide

Two houses were damaged in a tribal colony in Sugandagiri of Wayanad district of Kerala on Saturday night due to a mudslide in the region following heavy rainfall. Officials have said that all the tribal families living there were shifted to a safer place and there were no causalities.

An official said, "All tribal families living here were shifted to a safer place following a slight mudslide before this incident, therefore there are no casualties." Meanwhile, the death toll in the Idukki landslide rose to 28, the Idukki District Information Office said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued red, orange and yellow alerts for rainfall in various districts. Red alert has been issued for Alapuzha, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts, orange alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts and yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)