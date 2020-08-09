Kerala: Fishermen reach Pathanamthitta with boats for rescue operation in case of floods

As many as 30 fishermen reached Pathanamthitta district of Kerala with boats to conduct rescue operations in case of floods. Fishermen from Wadi and Thankassery areas of the Kollam district brought 10 boats loaded on trucks for the rescue operation.

Out of these boats, five each have been sent to Itiyapara in Ranni area and Satrakkadavu in Aranmula area of the Pathanamthitta district, which are worst affected. The fishermen reached Pathanamthitta on the request of District Collector PB Nooh.

Earlier on Sunday, the shutters of Neyyar dam and Aruvikkara dam were opened as the catchment areas of both the dams have been receiving heavy rainfalls since Saturday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the water level in dams raising after heavy rainfall received in catchment areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued red, orange and yellow alert for rainfall in various districts. Red alert has been issued for Alapuzha, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts, orange alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts and yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)