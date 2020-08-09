Two scribes booked for extortion in UP, say being falsely implicated

Police here have booked two journalists for allegedly extorting money from a man involved in sand mining, but the reporters said they have been falsely implicated. An FIR was also registered against three men involved in sand mining -- Sonu Singh, Ravi Singh and Jaiprakash -- on the basis of a complaint lodged by two journalists Anshu Gupta and Ravi Tiwari, SHO of Jaspura police station Arjun Singh said on Sunday.

According to the complaint lodged by the two journalists, the three men snatched their cameras and mobile phones on July 31 while they were gathering news on sand mining. Tiwari met the superintendent of police on Saturday and narrated the entire episode.