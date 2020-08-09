Landslide: TN assures rescue support to Kerala
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday assured support to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on rescue efforts following a massive landslide that killed at least 28 people in the neighbouring state.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:37 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday assured support to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on rescue efforts following a massive landslide that killed at least 28 people in the neighbouring state. "I spoke to Hon @CMOKerala today morning about the tragic loss of lives and damages caused due to heavy rain andlandslides at Munnar.
I promised to provide necessary support inrescue and relief operations," Palaniswami said on his twitter handle. The toll in the landslide that levelled a row of 20 housesof tea estate workers in Idukki district of Kerala, rose to 28 on Sunday with the retrieval of two more bodies from the rubble.
The workers, mostly Tamils, have been working in the estates for several decades..
