HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 5.15 PM PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. DEL49 RJ-GEHLOT MLAS Listsen to voice of people to save democracy: Gehlot to MLAs Jaipur: Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed to all MLAs to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state.

DES21 RJ-GEHLOT-BJP BJP ridden with factionalism: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday questioned the shifting of BJP MLAs to Gujarat, saying the opposition party was ridden with factionalism. DEL43 RJ-FAMILY-DEAD 11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan Jodhpur: Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

DEL35 UP-AYODHYA-BELL Jalesar's Hindu, Muslim artisans cast 2.1-tonne brass bell for Ram temple Jalesar (UP): Dau Dayal has been making bells of varied shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, but what he and his team has pulled off this time has surprised everyone in Uttar Pradesh's Jalesar town -- a bell weighing 2,100 kg for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. DES12 UP-ASSEMBLY-LD-SESSION UP assembly to meet from Aug 20 amid Covid-19, MLAs to occupy alternate seats Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Sunday said a three-day session of the state legislative assembly will begin on August 20 with MLAs occupying alternate seats and also using the visitors' gallery to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES20 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 4,571 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more fatalities Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 4,571 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 1,22,609 as 41 more fatalities pushed the the death toll due to the disease to 2,069. DEL45 GOVT-JK-LAND Govt plans to enact new law to protect land rights of J-K natives New Delhi: A new law to protect the land rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is on the anvil to allay the apprehensions of the natives after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said.