Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rainfall in most parts of Odisha in next 5-days: MeT

Waterlogging may take place in low-lying areas in these districts. On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur and Koraput where the MeT office has issued yellow warning.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:20 IST
Heavy rainfall in most parts of Odisha in next 5-days: MeT

A fresh low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, which is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in most parts of Odisha in next five days, prompting the state government to direct all district administrations to remain prepared to deal with possible waterlogging and local flooding. Under the influence of Saturdays cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed on Sunday over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha- north Andhra Pradesh coast, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The low-pressure area now lies over north-west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha- Gangetic West Bengal coast, it said. Many places in the state have already been battered by heavy downpour in the last few days under the influence of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and the new one is likely to bring more rainfall of varying intensity in several areas till August 13, it said.

Forecasting strong surface winds with speeds reaching up to 40-50 kmph over westcentral Bay of Bengal, the MeT Centre here advised the fishermen to refrain from venturing into deep sea till Tuesday. In view of the weather predicted by the IMD, the Odisha government has directed the district collectors to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

In an advisory, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said the districts where Orange and Yellow warning has been issued should remain prepared to deal with any waterlogging and localised flood-like situation, including in urban areas. Advice for fishermen should be strictly implemented. Issuing a 'Yellow warning' for Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Gajapati districts till Monday morning, the MeT office said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some parts of these districts during the period.

Heavy rainfall may also occur at isolated places in Ganjam, Rayagada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Anugul and Nuapada districts. The weather office also issued 'Orange Warning' on Monday and Tuesday in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Rayagada and Bolangir where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places. Waterlogging may take place in low-lying areas in these districts.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur and Koraput where the MeT office has issued yellow warning. Similarly, heavy rainfall may occur at some places of Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts on Wednesday, while parts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nuapada, Nawarangpur and Deogarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday, it said.

While yellow warning implies the possibility of disruption of normal life including movement due to adverse weather conditions, orange warning stands for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact the life of people significantly and requires the authorities to remain prepared. PTI SKN RG RG

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

GCC unites to seek UN extension of Iran arms embargo

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has asked the United Nations to extend an international arms embargo on Iran, a move pushed strongly by the United States. The secretariat of the GCC, made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the ...

Punjab health minister slams AAP over coronavirus management

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday questioned the AAP governments coronavirus strategy in Delhi while claiming that his state fared better in the fight against the pandemic. The minister in a statement said the Aam Aadmi Pa...

Record 7 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in a day; recovery rate rises to 68.78 pc: Health Ministry

Scaling up testing capacity, over seven lakh samples have been examined for COVID-19 in a day taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 2,41,06,535, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The number of recoveries too has surged to ...

Macron tells Lebanon donor conference: "we must act quickly"

World powers owe the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the countrys capital, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed, Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020