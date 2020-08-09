Telangana reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,982 COVID-19 and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on August 8, taking the total number of cases to 79,495 in the state. According to the state health department, the total number of cases includes 55,999 recoveries and 627 deaths so far.

India on Sunday achieved a grim milestone after recording the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country, taking the cumulative toll to 43,379.

With the new cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)