UP roadways bus driver killed in collision with truck

The driver of a state-run bus was killed on Sunday after the vehicle collided with a truck on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said. The roadways bus had around 25 passengers on board when the incident took place around 4 am in the Badalpur police station area, they said.

"The bus had started from Farrukhabad and was bound for Delhi but met with an accident with a truck. The bus driver suffered severe injuries while some passengers had minor injuries," an official from the local police station said. "Bus driver Omkar Singh, a native of Farrukhabad, was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to injuries during treatment," the policeman said.

The truck involved in the accident has been impounded but its occupants ran away, the police said. The body has been sent for an autopsy, they added.