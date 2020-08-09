Left Menu
Development News Edition

They wait for the remains of their dear ones

Ten members of her family were buried under the massive mound of earth and slush thatflattened a row of 20 one room row houses made of tin and asbestos sheets,housing at least 82 workers and their families, at Pettimudi in Rajamala. Karupayi's husband Shanmugham, three daughters, their husbands and three grandchildren are all buried under the soil.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:51 IST
They wait for the remains of their dear ones

"My people are buried under the soil. Can you give them back Sir?" asked a wailing 70-year-old woman to the rescue workers, hoping to get some information about members of her family, who went missing after Friday's devastating landslide in this high range district. With each passing day, Karupayi's hope of seeing her dear ones has given way to despair.

As rescue officials pull out bodies, she rushes to see if it is that of her near and dear ones. Ten members of her family were buried under the massive mound of earth and slush thatflattened a row of 20 one room row houses made of tin and asbestos sheets,housing at least 82 workers and their families, at Pettimudi in Rajamala.

Karupayi's husband Shanmugham, three daughters, their husbands and three grandchildren are all buried under the soil. As rescue workers of NDRF, police and fire force personnel dug out bodies, Karupayi rushesto them asking "Have you got them?" Shanmugham, their daughters and sons in law were all workers at the tea plantation and living in the quarters along with children.

On the fateful night, Karupayi was woken up by a huge sound and she came out of the house to see the horrifying sight of the landslide and immediately tried to alert her dear ones. However, everything was over in a flash and there was nothing remaining except massive boulders strewn around,she said.

The toll in the landslide rose to 42 as 16 morebodies were recovered by Sunday evening. Ramar, another elderly person, is inconsolable as he had lost his son, daughter and 13 family members.

"They have all gone. I will not go back without seeing them," he said. Sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to enable the retrieval of bodies.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Kozhikode air crash: Co-pilot Akhilesh cremated in Mathura

Mortal remains of Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, the co-pilot of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kozhikode two days ago, were consigned to flames here on Sunday. The last rites were perfomred at the Moksha Dham cremation centre and t...

One killed as van overturns

A van driver was killed when thevehicle overturned near Shankarpur village in Nagpur districtof Maharashtra, police said on SundayThe deceased Raja Chhannu Maraskolhe 35 was speedingat the time of the accident on Saturday evening, an offici...

Ghaziabad police chief addresses cops' grievances

The district police chief on Sunday said he held a meeting with policemen and settled their complaints, mainly related to leaves and heavy workloadAs many as 250 policemen were present at the meeting to express their grievances and issued f...

Mahakal Temple: Entry for devotees from outside MP from Mon

After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020