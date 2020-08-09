56 detained for violating weekend lockdown in JK's Udhampur

A mini-truck driver and 55 people travelling in it were detained in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for violating the weekend lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus infection, said police. All 56 were found travelling stealthily in the mini-truck during the checking by a police party at Motorshed Chenani along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police official said.

During the search of the vehicle, 55 passengers, including 12 women and 14 children, were inside the vehicle. Following the discovery, all 42 adults were taken into custody, while children were detained, for violating anti-COVID Standard Operating procedure (SOPs) and guidelines, the official said, adding they are being tested for COVID and further course of action would follow. He said an FIR was registered against the truck driver Javed Ahmad, a resident of Lalpora village of Tral and further investigation is on.

The Jammu region authorities have imposed weekend lockdown from Friday evening to Monday morning in various districts including Jammu and Udhampur following a spike in the COVID-19 cases..