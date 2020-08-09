Left Menu
Development News Edition

56 detained for violating weekend lockdown in JK's Udhampur

All 56 were found travelling stealthily in the mini-truck during the checking by a police party at Motorshed Chenani along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police official said. During the search of the vehicle, 55 passengers, including 12 women and 14 children, were inside the vehicle.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:34 IST
56 detained for violating weekend lockdown in JK's Udhampur

A mini-truck driver and 55 people travelling in it were detained in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for violating the weekend lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus infection, said police. All 56 were found travelling stealthily in the mini-truck during the checking by a police party at Motorshed Chenani along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police official said.

During the search of the vehicle, 55 passengers, including 12 women and 14 children, were inside the vehicle. Following the discovery, all 42 adults were taken into custody, while children were detained, for violating anti-COVID Standard Operating procedure (SOPs) and guidelines, the official said, adding they are being tested for COVID and further course of action would follow. He said an FIR was registered against the truck driver Javed Ahmad, a resident of Lalpora village of Tral and further investigation is on.

The Jammu region authorities have imposed weekend lockdown from Friday evening to Monday morning in various districts including Jammu and Udhampur following a spike in the COVID-19 cases..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Messi set to recover from knock ahead of quarterfinals

Barcelona is unconcerned with the injury that Lionel Messi sustained in the Champions League match against Napoli. Messi took a hard knock to his lower left leg in the first half of the teams 3-1 win on Saturday. He was hit by Kalidou Kouli...

Chhattisgarh: Woman doctor hangs self in Ambikapur

A 38-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide in her home in Chhattisgarhs Ambikapur district, police said on Sunday. Dr Khushbu Singh was was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house this morning, a Gandhinagar police stati...

SAD takes out march against Punjab hooch tragedy

The Shiromani Akali Dal here on Sunday took out a protest march over the spurious liquor tragedy that claimed 121 lives in three districts of the state recently. The protest was led by former state minister Hira Singh Gabria. They were brie...

Lebanese call for an uprising after protests rock Beirut

Some Lebanese called on Sunday for a sustained uprising to topple their leaders amid public fury over this weeks devastating explosion in Beirut, and the countrys top Christian Maronite cleric said the cabinet should resign. Protesters have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020